After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner
‘In the bigger scheme of things, SA20 on its own was never going to rescue CSA,’ says CEO Moseki
13 March 2023 - 20:32 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki has indicated how its profit from the successful SA20 has affected the organisation’s much-depleted coffers but stressed that the tournament’s success means so much more to the sport in the country than just the immediate gains. ..
After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner
‘In the bigger scheme of things, SA20 on its own was never going to rescue CSA,’ says CEO Moseki
Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki has indicated how its profit from the successful SA20 has affected the organisation’s much-depleted coffers but stressed that the tournament’s success means so much more to the sport in the country than just the immediate gains. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos