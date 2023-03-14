Blast from the past: Mitchell tames The Tiger but judges are unmoved
Today in SA sport history: March 15
14 March 2023 - 20:17
1987 — Baby Jake Matlala suffers his only stoppage defeat at the hands of a South African boxer, quitting after the 11th round against South African junior-flyweight champion Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage. Matlala and Nene fought each other four times in total, with Nene winning all of them. Matlala would go on to win four world titles, while Nene failed in his only shot...
Blast from the past: Mitchell tames The Tiger but judges are unmoved
Today in SA sport history: March 15
1987 — Baby Jake Matlala suffers his only stoppage defeat at the hands of a South African boxer, quitting after the 11th round against South African junior-flyweight champion Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage. Matlala and Nene fought each other four times in total, with Nene winning all of them. Matlala would go on to win four world titles, while Nene failed in his only shot...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos