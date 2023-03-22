Sport

How Sundowns helped Bafana captain Ronwen Williams toughen up

The national team captain has clocked up thousands of air miles over the past year and points to recovery time as key

22 March 2023 - 21:01

Ronwen Williams was a solid figure in goal for SuperSport United while making Bafana Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s jersey his own after a promising tournament as the national team reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Egypt...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer Sport
  2. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Beware the ides of March: time for Broos to start delivering Sport
  4. Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard decries state of Safa’s School of ... Sport

Most read

  1. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  2. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport
  3. The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rain pours cold water on South Africa’s World Cup ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Choosing a compatible partner is critical for SA Rugby Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...