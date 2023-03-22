How Sundowns helped Bafana captain Ronwen Williams toughen up
The national team captain has clocked up thousands of air miles over the past year and points to recovery time as key
22 March 2023 - 21:01
Ronwen Williams was a solid figure in goal for SuperSport United while making Bafana Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s jersey his own after a promising tournament as the national team reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Egypt...
How Sundowns helped Bafana captain Ronwen Williams toughen up
The national team captain has clocked up thousands of air miles over the past year and points to recovery time as key
Ronwen Williams was a solid figure in goal for SuperSport United while making Bafana Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s jersey his own after a promising tournament as the national team reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Egypt...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos