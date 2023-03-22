Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Safa’s abysmal treatment of Bafana has reached new lows

The football association has patently undervalued the national team, and its lack of interest is obvious by the absence of a serious marketing strategy

22 March 2023 - 21:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

It’s a big week for SA football, yet those who’re supposed to make noise, ensuring that everyone is aware of what’s happening, have gone to the ground. This is how the SA Football Association (Safa) rolls these days, they look increasingly ashamed to promote their own biggest jewels: Bafana Bafana and SA Under-23s, the two teams who are playing crucial home qualifiers this week...

