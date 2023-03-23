KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin
John Dobson’s reigning URC champions have a match-day squad with a strong Springbok flavour to it
23 March 2023 - 22:35 By Mark Keohane
It is an all-win situation for John Dobson’s Stormers in Dublin on Friday night. Even if they lose the match, it doesn’t mean they have lost the war when it comes to defending their United Rugby Championship title. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin
John Dobson’s reigning URC champions have a match-day squad with a strong Springbok flavour to it
It is an all-win situation for John Dobson’s Stormers in Dublin on Friday night. Even if they lose the match, it doesn’t mean they have lost the war when it comes to defending their United Rugby Championship title. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos