Blast from the past: Mitchell hangs on to title after draw with Rivera

Today in SA sport history: March 27

26 March 2023 - 19:26
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1982 — Left wing Carel du Plessis scores a try on his international debut as the Springboks notch up eight tries to trounce a South American team 50-18 at Loftus Versfeld in the first Test of a two-match series. Du Plessis’s brother Willie, a centre, also scored a try, while Danie Gerber, the other centre, went over for three and right wing Ray Mordt two. The visitors responded with just one try through winger Alejandro Puccio, with flyhalf and captain, the legendary Hugo Porta, adding four penalties and a conversion...

