Blast from the past: Proteas get their ducks in a row for all the wrong reasons
Today in SA sport history: March 28
27 March 2023 - 21:18
1981 — Peter “Terror” Mathebula, South Africa’s first black boxing world champion, loses his WBA flyweight title in his first defence when he’s stopped by Santos Laciar of Argentina at Orlando Stadium. Two of the judges had the fight even at the time of the stoppage in the seventh round. Mathebula was only the third SA fighter to become world champion after Vic Toweel (1950) and Arnold Taylor (1973), both of them in the bantamweight division...
