CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | We may be celebrating now, but I fear what the future may hold
While we celebrate Bafana’s Afcon qualification, it would be remiss of us to gloss over how poorly our junior teams have performed lately
29 March 2023 - 21:43
So, Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after much consternation on and off the field, with Hugo Broos’s side making the task look far more difficult than it was. ..
CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | We may be celebrating now, but I fear what the future may hold
While we celebrate Bafana’s Afcon qualification, it would be remiss of us to gloss over how poorly our junior teams have performed lately
So, Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after much consternation on and off the field, with Hugo Broos’s side making the task look far more difficult than it was. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos