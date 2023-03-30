Sport

Blast from the past: Last trip to the crease for Hansie as SA lose to Pakistan

Today in SA sport history: March 31

30 March 2023 - 21:05
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2000 — Hansie Cronje represents South Africa for the last time, top-scoring with 79 in a lost ODI cause as his team go down by 16 runs in a tri series final against Pakistan in Sharjah. Allegations of match-fixing against Cronje surfaced days later...

