Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Pretoria and Bulls rugby decline is baffling

It is extremely difficult to put a finger on the reasons for the Bulls’ and Tukkies’ inexplicable downturn in fortunes

30 March 2023 - 21:01 By Mark Keohane

Toulouse will add more misery to Jake White’s Bulls and end any Champions Cup aspirations the men from Pretoria may have had. It has been a crazy season for the Bulls — and not crazy in a good way. It has been an even crazier rugby season in Pretoria — and again not crazy in a good way. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Results outside the World Cup have no bearing on the tournament Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers rightfully show faith in Dobson’s dynamic coaching style Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | This time Saru gets it right regarding Israel participation Sport

Most read

  1. NFL dream: how SA’s Dieter Eiselen netted a R15m salary at Chicago Bears Sport
  2. Broos’s blow-up an unnecessary and unacceptable distraction for nervy Bafana Sport
  3. IPL benefits must not come at cost of international game: Kagiso Rabada Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas get their ducks in a row for all the wrong reasons Sport
  5. Broos has a Bafana team emerging, but such a qualification is far from an ... Sport

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...