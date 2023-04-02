Blast from the past: Porta single-handedly slays the Springboks
Today in SA sport history: April 3
02 April 2023 - 19:11
1982 — The Springboks, a week after smashing a South American team 50-18, are stunned to a 12-21 defeat in the second Test in Bloemfontein. Argentina flyhalf Hugo Porta scored all the points for the visitors — a try, a conversion, four penalties and a drop. Danie Gerber scored SA’s only try with Naas Botha nailing the conversion and adding two penalties...
1982 — The Springboks, a week after smashing a South American team 50-18, are stunned to a 12-21 defeat in the second Test in Bloemfontein. Argentina flyhalf Hugo Porta scored all the points for the visitors — a try, a conversion, four penalties and a drop. Danie Gerber scored SA’s only try with Naas Botha nailing the conversion and adding two penalties...
