Wayde steals show but Chaumeton, Geel look to uplift less glamorous events
Geel in the women’s hammer throw and Chaumeton in the men’s 5,000 look to spark a revival in those events
02 April 2023 - 19:08
Wayde van Niekerk stole the show at the SA championships in the 400m this weekend, but his colleagues at the less glamorous end of the sport are looking to add polish to their events...
Wayde steals show but Chaumeton, Geel look to uplift less glamorous events
Geel in the women’s hammer throw and Chaumeton in the men’s 5,000 look to spark a revival in those events
Wayde van Niekerk stole the show at the SA championships in the 400m this weekend, but his colleagues at the less glamorous end of the sport are looking to add polish to their events...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos