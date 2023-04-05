Sport

Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands

Today in SA sports history: April 6

05 April 2023 - 21:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1980 — Harold Volbrecht challenges hard-hitting WBA welterweight champion Pipino Cuevas of Mexico in Houston. After four rounds the South African is leading on the scorecards of two judges. But in the fifth round he gets nailed by Cuevas’s left hook and goes down for the count. Volbrecht said afterwards he thought he heard the referee shouting break, so he made the mistake of stepping back with his guard down. Cuevas would lose his belt to Tommy Hearns. Volbrecht would get another world title shot nearly seven years later...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Boks ‘seen as aggressive’: ref legend Nigel to smooth ouens’ rough edges Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Wayde has paid his injury dues and looks a strong medal ... Sport
  3. Bavuma, Markram and Magala exemplify Proteas’ renewal Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Steyn and Parnell combine to dismantle Aussies Sport
  5. Blast from the past: De Villiers dominates the Indian bowlers in Ahmedabad Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Porta single-handedly slays the Springboks Sport

Most read

  1. Boks ‘seen as aggressive’: ref legend Nigel to smooth ouens’ rough edges Sport
  2. Wayde steals show but Chaumeton, Geel look to uplift less glamorous events Sport
  3. Caster Semenya ends career on the sidelines ahead of DSD guillotine Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Wayde has paid his injury dues and looks a strong medal ... Sport
  5. Bavuma, Markram and Magala exemplify Proteas’ renewal Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...