Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands
Today in SA sports history: April 6
05 April 2023 - 21:30
1980 — Harold Volbrecht challenges hard-hitting WBA welterweight champion Pipino Cuevas of Mexico in Houston. After four rounds the South African is leading on the scorecards of two judges. But in the fifth round he gets nailed by Cuevas’s left hook and goes down for the count. Volbrecht said afterwards he thought he heard the referee shouting break, so he made the mistake of stepping back with his guard down. Cuevas would lose his belt to Tommy Hearns. Volbrecht would get another world title shot nearly seven years later...
Blast from the past: Australia win the Waugh against Proteas at Newlands
Today in SA sports history: April 6
1980 — Harold Volbrecht challenges hard-hitting WBA welterweight champion Pipino Cuevas of Mexico in Houston. After four rounds the South African is leading on the scorecards of two judges. But in the fifth round he gets nailed by Cuevas’s left hook and goes down for the count. Volbrecht said afterwards he thought he heard the referee shouting break, so he made the mistake of stepping back with his guard down. Cuevas would lose his belt to Tommy Hearns. Volbrecht would get another world title shot nearly seven years later...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos