Sport

Field where record-breaking Mashele learnt to run resembles snakebite territory

Teacher recalls ‘dedicated and disciplined kid’ who was ‘amazing when it came to athletics’

05 April 2023 - 21:20 By Matshelane Mamabolo

There is nothing about the sports ground at the Abram Sibasa Primary School in GaMagongoa village, some 30km west of Polokwane, to suggest anything good can come out of it...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  2. Gentleman Dungi fought for every ball on the field and players’ rights off it Sport
  3. Sibeko, Bothma take national titles but problems plague Durban marathon Sport
  4. Roger De Sá secures Qatari coaching job with Carlos Queiroz Soccer

Most read

  1. Boks ‘seen as aggressive’: ref legend Nigel to smooth ouens’ rough edges Sport
  2. Wayde steals show but Chaumeton, Geel look to uplift less glamorous events Sport
  3. Caster Semenya ends career on the sidelines ahead of DSD guillotine Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Wayde has paid his injury dues and looks a strong medal ... Sport
  5. Bavuma, Markram and Magala exemplify Proteas’ renewal Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...