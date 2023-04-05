CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | It’s time sleeping giants Chiefs and Pirates came to the party
Only when we have a strong PSL, with top teams giving Sundowns proper competition, will Bafana become more competitive
05 April 2023 - 21:21
So, the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season is over, weeks before the serious football leagues in the world wrap up their campaigns. But there are no surprises. ..
CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | It’s time sleeping giants Chiefs and Pirates came to the party
Only when we have a strong PSL, with top teams giving Sundowns proper competition, will Bafana become more competitive
So, the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season is over, weeks before the serious football leagues in the world wrap up their campaigns. But there are no surprises. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos