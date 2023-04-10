Sport

Blast from the past: Hansie sacked after coming clean about dealings with bookies

Today in SA sports history: April 11

10 April 2023 - 20:59
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1969 — In one of the most bizarre evenings in SA boxing, two fighters on the same card in Durban are bitten on the ear. First Mike Robertson chomped down on the ear of Spider Kelly in the main undercard bout and then Herby Clarke bit the shoulder of Arnold Taylor before moving north to the ear. Both bites caused bleeding. But Robertson was allowed to carry on fighting, getting stopped by Kelly in the eighth. Clarke, the SA lightweight champion, was disqualified. Taylor, the SA featherweight champion, relieved Clarke of the lightweight belt at the same venue a month later...

