Blast from the past: Immelman leads from start to finish to win US Masters

Today in SA sports history: April 13

12 April 2023
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1995 — In their only warm-up match before the World Cup on home soil, the Springboks smash Samoa 60-8 at Ellis Park. Chester Williams scores two of the team’s nine tries, with fullback Gavin Johnson getting three, but Williams would not be in the initial World Cup squad. It’s also the last time the Springboks would play a Test in April. ..

