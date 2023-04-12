Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Clubs need stability, not a revolving door of coaches

It doesn’t help that the PSL has no rules to protect coaches from impulsive club bosses who are quick act with when things go awry

12 April 2023 - 21:12
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

There are not many things that can damage the status of a professional football league more than the instability in coaching departments at the clubs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Trainer Edwards agrees with Rassie: Boks more primed now than in 2019 Sport
  2. Mhlakwana traversed mountains of Lesotho seeking Two Oceans win Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Hansie sacked after coming clean about dealings with ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ntini blows away Windies batsmen for 13-wicket haul Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Socceroos edge Bafana Bafana in London Sport

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out