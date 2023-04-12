With law changes on the cards orange may be the new yellow in rugby
World Rugby is considering changing the current system to the one being trialled in Super Rugby Pacific
12 April 2023 - 21:16
The colour orange may be on the cards as rugby bosses try to avoid their showpiece event descending into farce in France later this year...
With law changes on the cards orange may be the new yellow in rugby
World Rugby is considering changing the current system to the one being trialled in Super Rugby Pacific
The colour orange may be on the cards as rugby bosses try to avoid their showpiece event descending into farce in France later this year...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos