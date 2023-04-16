Sport

Tuskers hope new signings will help them maintain Division 1 status

The KZN-Inland Tuskers became the first team to be promoted as part of the new domestic structure for South African cricket

16 April 2023 - 18:18
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The Pietermaritzburg Oval and the 135-year-old oak tree, situated inside the boundary to the right of the main — Victorian-style — pavilion will add its historic charm to the top division of domestic cricket again next season. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. My plan is to race Two Oceans and Comrades: Gerda Steyn seeks double glory Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Money makes the world go around and rugby is no exception Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Clubs need stability, not a revolving door of coaches Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Immelman leads from start to finish to win US Masters Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Let’s remove refereeing inconsistencies and get back to an even ... Sport

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele