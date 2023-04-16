Tuskers hope new signings will help them maintain Division 1 status
The KZN-Inland Tuskers became the first team to be promoted as part of the new domestic structure for South African cricket
16 April 2023 - 18:18
The Pietermaritzburg Oval and the 135-year-old oak tree, situated inside the boundary to the right of the main — Victorian-style — pavilion will add its historic charm to the top division of domestic cricket again next season. ..
Tuskers hope new signings will help them maintain Division 1 status
The KZN-Inland Tuskers became the first team to be promoted as part of the new domestic structure for South African cricket
The Pietermaritzburg Oval and the 135-year-old oak tree, situated inside the boundary to the right of the main — Victorian-style — pavilion will add its historic charm to the top division of domestic cricket again next season. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos