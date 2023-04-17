Blast from the past: Snell opens SA’s account in first Test back from isolation
Today in SA sports history: April 18
17 April 2023 - 19:47
1992 — South Africa’s cricketers play their first Test after 22 years in isolation, taking on the West Indies in a one-off encounter at Bridgetown. Richard Snell took the first two Test wickets, dismissing openers Phil Simmons (35) and Desmond Haynes (58) to help SA take the early ascendancy, but heartbreak was waiting down the line. ..
