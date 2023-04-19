Sport

Blast from the past: De Klerk lowers her own 100m SA record

Today in SA sports history: April 20

19 April 2023
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1957 — Gert Potgieter breaks the world 440-yard hurdles record as he clocks 50.7 sec at the national championships in Queenstown. At the time Potgieter didn’t know he’d broken the mark, admitting afterwards he had no idea what the world record was. The official mark for the distance was 51.3, held by Soviet athlete Yuriy Lituyev. But his world record over the official distance of 400-metre hurdles — or 437 yards and one foot — was 50.4. ..

