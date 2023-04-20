Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Bulls and Sharks have everything to play for this weekend

The Durban franchise is perched precariously on the edge of Champions Cup qualification

20 April 2023 - 21:59
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The league stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will wrap this weekend and as is customary at this stage, few things are cast in stone. One of them, as is also customary, is that Leinster will again top the charts but the dogfight for second and the minor placings remain very much unresolved...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Money makes the world go around and rugby is no exception Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Time for Boks to step up to the plate for their franchises Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | SA rugby holds all the cards as Boks could end up playing in ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Choosing a compatible partner is critical for SA Rugby Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Lions set to fall short of URC play-off spot again Sport

Most read

  1. Desperately seeking a home: where to now for some of PSL’s biggest stars? Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas wallop England to advance to World Cup semifinals Sport
  3. Emile Baron’s slide to destitution, and the lifeline from Norway that can ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Baron’s plight highlights the need for financial education for ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: De Klerk lowers her own 100m SA record Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras