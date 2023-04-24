Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas wilt in semifinals against Australia

Today in SA sports history: April 25

24 April 2023 - 20:16
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2001 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 0-1 by Italy in a friendly in Perugia. Goalkeeper Hans Vonk made a couple of good saves but couldn’t stop Vicenzo Montella’s effort in the 53rd minute...

