Sport

No one-hit wonder: Mudzinganyama’s long run to Two Oceans glory

Before his victorious debut at ‘the world’s most beautiful marathon’, the Zimbabwean had had some impressive runs in the ultras

24 April 2023 - 20:16 By Matshelane Mamabolo

To the uninitiated, Givemore Mudzinganyama is a Two Oceans Marathon winner who simply “got it all right on the day” last weekend. The discerning road running follower will know, however, that while the organisers had not counted him among their top 10 pre-race favourites, the Zimbabwean’s pedigree spoke to him being a potential winner...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as ... Sport
  2. Nkwe to prioritise SA A side in attempt to help domestic game Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Brazil edge Bafana in Soccer City thriller Sport
  4. Emile Baron’s slide to destitution, and the lifeline from Norway that can ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Bulls and Sharks have everything to play for this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...