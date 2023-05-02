Brad Binder has a lot he wants to do before his December wedding
Top-three place within reach this season, says SA motorbiking sensation
02 May 2023 - 20:26 By GRANT SHUB
Brad Binder, the first South African to win a MotoGP Championship race, says his dream is to become world champion and he won’t quit until he realises his full potential...
