Sport

Blast from the past: KP spearheads England T20 win over Proteas

Today in SA sports history: May 8

07 May 2023 - 20:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1976 — Welterweight Harold Volbrecht, who would go on to make a record 19 defences of his South African title, suffers the first defeat of his professional career, losing by knockout to Gert Craemer. It was Volbrecht’s fifth paid outing, and he insisted he was felled after a series of low blows not picked up by the referee. “He hit my balls like a punching bag,” quipped Volbrecht, who fought Craemer five times in all. That was the only time Volbrecht lost to a South African boxer. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | A new era for World Rugby beckons Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal ... Sport
  3. Ismail is an elite athlete who will only be missed now that she’s gone Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Peterson spins Proteas to victory over Bangladesh Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit misses world champs podium by split-second Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Proteas wilt in semifinals against Australia Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit misses world champs podium by split-second Sport
  4. Ismail is an elite athlete who will only be missed now that she’s gone Sport
  5. Brad Binder has a lot he wants to do before his December wedding Sport

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters