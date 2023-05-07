Blast from the past: KP spearheads England T20 win over Proteas
Today in SA sports history: May 8
07 May 2023 - 20:55
1976 — Welterweight Harold Volbrecht, who would go on to make a record 19 defences of his South African title, suffers the first defeat of his professional career, losing by knockout to Gert Craemer. It was Volbrecht’s fifth paid outing, and he insisted he was felled after a series of low blows not picked up by the referee. “He hit my balls like a punching bag,” quipped Volbrecht, who fought Craemer five times in all. That was the only time Volbrecht lost to a South African boxer. ..
