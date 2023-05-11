Sport

Blast from the past: Sanders outpoints Brazilian despite injured left hand

Today in SA sports history: May 12

11 May 2023 - 21:12
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1985 — The breakaway National Soccer League (NSL) launches its amateur arm, the South African Soccer Association, at the Maharani hotel in Durban, finalising a restructuring of local soccer where the previous National Professional Soccer League had been under the control of the amateur SA National Football Association. Key figures in the NSL launch included Abdul Bhamjee and Solomon Morewa. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Young talent isn’t born or stumbled upon, it’s bred and developed Sport
  2. Lerena fully aware of his adversary ahead of bout with Merhy Sport
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Langeveldt bags hat-trick to give SA last-gasp win Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Hartley gives her competitors a reality Czech with world ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Tshabalala fries the opposition to win French Open Sport

Most read

  1. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, ... Sport
  2. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport
  3. I’ve always gambled on myself: Mokotjo on leaving Europe and joining PSL ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Tshabalala fries the opposition to win French Open Sport
  5. Lerena fully aware of his adversary ahead of bout with Merhy Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...