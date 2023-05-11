Blast from the past: Sanders outpoints Brazilian despite injured left hand
Today in SA sports history: May 12
11 May 2023 - 21:12
1985 — The breakaway National Soccer League (NSL) launches its amateur arm, the South African Soccer Association, at the Maharani hotel in Durban, finalising a restructuring of local soccer where the previous National Professional Soccer League had been under the control of the amateur SA National Football Association. Key figures in the NSL launch included Abdul Bhamjee and Solomon Morewa. ..
1985 — The breakaway National Soccer League (NSL) launches its amateur arm, the South African Soccer Association, at the Maharani hotel in Durban, finalising a restructuring of local soccer where the previous National Professional Soccer League had been under the control of the amateur SA National Football Association. Key figures in the NSL launch included Abdul Bhamjee and Solomon Morewa. ..
