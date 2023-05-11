THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Have SA refs been yellow carded, or are we just not good enough?
The small representation of SA referees at the World Cup is of major concern, considering we were, not so long ago, the standard bearers
11 May 2023 - 21:13
There has been much gnashing of teeth since World Rugby announced their match officials for this year’s Rugby World Cup...
THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Have SA refs been yellow carded, or are we just not good enough?
The small representation of SA referees at the World Cup is of major concern, considering we were, not so long ago, the standard bearers
There has been much gnashing of teeth since World Rugby announced their match officials for this year’s Rugby World Cup...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos