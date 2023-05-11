Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Dynamite Dayimani will ignite the Bok Bomb Squad

The Stormers loose-forward has all the attributes to add even more firepower to the Boks’ fabled Bomb Squad

11 May 2023 - 21:13 By Mark Keohane

In the ferocious battleground of rugby, where warriors clash and legends are made, Hacjivah Dayimani has emerged as a shining star in the United Rugby Championship and a definite option for the Springboks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Let’s remove refereeing inconsistencies and get back to an even ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Pretoria and Bulls rugby decline is baffling Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin Sport

Most read

  1. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, ... Sport
  2. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport
  3. I’ve always gambled on myself: Mokotjo on leaving Europe and joining PSL ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Tshabalala fries the opposition to win French Open Sport
  5. Lerena fully aware of his adversary ahead of bout with Merhy Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...