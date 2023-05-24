Sport

SAZI HADEBE | The good old days have been red-carded. We need them back in play

When it comes to the media, the PSL and its clubs are a law unto themselves

24 May 2023 - 22:40
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and clubs, especially the top-flight 16, are doing a couple of things to help the media do its work. But by the same token, those following South African football will agree there's still a lot they can improve on...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PSL scorecard, all the teams rated: see why Kaizer Chiefs get 4/10 Sport
  2. Nerves, inexperience count against SA in World Table Tennis Championships ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Bulls charge leaves Sharks feeling blue Sport
  4. Ex-Boks Leyds and Rhule are the wind beneath champion La Rochelle’s wings Sport
  5. Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lack of depth in the armoury Sport

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...