Talk of Munster’s ‘dirty tactics’ just Dobson stirring the pot: Alan Quinlan
The former flanker describes a widely shared video, in which the Stormers celebrate Munster’s win over Leinster, as a ‘storm in a teacup’
25 May 2023 - 22:51 By Grant Shub
Former Munster flanker Alan Quinlan says the Stormers go into the United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Cape Town Stadium as favourites but Munster cannot be written off owing to the character the side has displayed this season...
Talk of Munster’s ‘dirty tactics’ just Dobson stirring the pot: Alan Quinlan
The former flanker describes a widely shared video, in which the Stormers celebrate Munster’s win over Leinster, as a ‘storm in a teacup’
Former Munster flanker Alan Quinlan says the Stormers go into the United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Cape Town Stadium as favourites but Munster cannot be written off owing to the character the side has displayed this season...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos