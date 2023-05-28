Sport

Blast from the past: Chiefs lose it as Swallows take flight

Today in SA sports history: May 29

28 May 2023 - 22:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1983 — Kaizer Chiefs supporters throw missiles at team officials during their 0-2 league defeat to Moroka Swallows at Orlando Stadium. Objecting to substitutions by coach Orlando Casares, they hurled objects including bottles and cans that caused minor injuries...

