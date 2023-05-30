Sport

Drama and lots of runs, but only one man dominates IPL 2023 — MS Dhoni

Rumours that this could be Dhoni’s last year drew masses to come venerate him across 12 cities

30 May 2023 - 22:01 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

You wouldn’t be mistaken if you thought this year’s IPL was a farewell tour for the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Rowntree and Munster get their turn Sport
  2. Chad le Clos goes short aiming to soar for Paris butterfly gold Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Rugby prodigies must prioritise culture over currency for career ... Sport
  4. PSL scorecard, all the teams rated: see why Kaizer Chiefs get 4/10 Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Waves of passion course through La Rochelle’s and the ... Sport

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death