Sport

Blast from the past: Pienaar puts the boot into Welsh at Millennium Stadium

Today in SA sport history: June 5

04 June 2023 - 19:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1999 — The Proteas get back to winning ways in the World Cup after their surprise loss to Zimbabwe, beating Pakistan by three wickets in their Super Six match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Wicketkeeper Moin Khan top-scored with 63 from 56 balls to lift his team’s total to 220/7. The South Africans got off to a rocky start with Jacques Kallis steadying the innings with 54 from 98 deliveries. But it was Man-of-the-Match Lance Klusener, with an unbeaten 46 from 41 balls, and Shaun Pollock (30) who got SA over the line...

