Sport

Blast from the past | Naas one: Boks edge Ireland in second Test

05 June 2023 - 20:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1981 — Naas Botha lands three drops and a penalty to secure a 12-10 victory for the Springboks over Ireland in the second Test at Kings Park in Durban. Ireland scored the only try of the match through fullback Kevin O’Brien. South Africa won the series 2-0...

