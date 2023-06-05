Mekgoe's amazing journey from tears and nowhere to a Comrades contender
After highest finish for a black women in 2022, Nedbank runner aims for more on Sunday
05 June 2023 - 20:18 By Matshelane Mamabolo
It is a long way from crying yourself silly after finishing last in the elites-only Spar Ladies 10km race to being the best black female Comrades Marathon finisher ever. But Galaletsang Mekgoe has made that journey in style...
Mekgoe's amazing journey from tears and nowhere to a Comrades contender
After highest finish for a black women in 2022, Nedbank runner aims for more on Sunday
It is a long way from crying yourself silly after finishing last in the elites-only Spar Ladies 10km race to being the best black female Comrades Marathon finisher ever. But Galaletsang Mekgoe has made that journey in style...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos