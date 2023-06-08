KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | History shows that you write off the Boks at your own peril
The Springboks may not be one of the experts’ fancied teams for this year’s World Cup, but their record speaks for itself
08 June 2023 - 21:36 By Mark Keohane
The Springboks’ coaching leadership will be loving the ease at which so many are writing off South Africa’s World Cup title chances. It is the script the players will also enjoy because the Boks are at their best when labelled pretenders and not contenders...
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | History shows that you write off the Boks at your own peril
The Springboks may not be one of the experts’ fancied teams for this year’s World Cup, but their record speaks for itself
The Springboks’ coaching leadership will be loving the ease at which so many are writing off South Africa’s World Cup title chances. It is the script the players will also enjoy because the Boks are at their best when labelled pretenders and not contenders...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos