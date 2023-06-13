Cricket World Cup draft schedule is better than nothing
This draft has very little to do with ICC and is more about India and to a lesser degree Pakistan
13 June 2023 - 21:05 By Stuart Hess
Finally a “draft” schedule for the World Cup is out there less than four months before cricket’s supposedly most important tournament starts. ..
Cricket World Cup draft schedule is better than nothing
This draft has very little to do with ICC and is more about India and to a lesser degree Pakistan
Finally a “draft” schedule for the World Cup is out there less than four months before cricket’s supposedly most important tournament starts. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos