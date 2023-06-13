Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Meeting up with old Comrade was one of many highlights
My maiden coverage of the Comrades was memorable in no small part thanks to reconnecting with former colleague and mentor Larry Lombaard
13 June 2023 - 21:04
It had to happen eventually, I guess, me reporting on a Comrades Marathon...
Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Meeting up with old Comrade was one of many highlights
My maiden coverage of the Comrades was memorable in no small part thanks to reconnecting with former colleague and mentor Larry Lombaard
It had to happen eventually, I guess, me reporting on a Comrades Marathon...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos