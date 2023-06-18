Blast from the past: High five for Bok wing Terblanche against Italy
Today in SA sport history: June 19
18 June 2023 - 20:10
1965 — The Springboks lose their fourth Test in a row, going down 11-18 in their tour opener to Australia in Sydney. The teams scored two tries each, with winger Jannie Engelbrecht going over twice for the visitors. Lock Tiny Naude added a conversion and a penalty, but the difference came from Wallaby centre Beresford Ellwood, who kicked four penalties...
Blast from the past: High five for Bok wing Terblanche against Italy
Today in SA sport history: June 19
