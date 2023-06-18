How Ellis plans to harden Banyana for World Cup near-mission impossible
Thorough analysis of their opponents and selecting the right players to ensure versatility and depth in the squad will be crucial, said Ellis, who announced a 36-member preliminary squad last week.
18 June 2023 - 20:10 By Sithembiso Dindi
Valuable lessons from the past Women’s Fifa World Cup put Banyana Banyana in good stead in their bid to go beyond the group stages of next month’s showpiece...
How Ellis plans to harden Banyana for World Cup near-mission impossible
Thorough analysis of their opponents and selecting the right players to ensure versatility and depth in the squad will be crucial, said Ellis, who announced a 36-member preliminary squad last week.
Valuable lessons from the past Women’s Fifa World Cup put Banyana Banyana in good stead in their bid to go beyond the group stages of next month’s showpiece...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos