Blast from the past: Boks hang on to win first Test as Lions roar back in second half

Today in SA sport history: June 20
19 June 2023 - 20:41
1994 — Ernie Els wins his first Major title, taking the US Open in a three-way play-off against American Loren Roberts and Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie on the Monday. The South African, needing a par on the final hole to triumph at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, scored a bogey after driving into the rough. After the 18-hole play-off, Els and Roberts were tied on three over par, with Montgomerie out the reckoning on seven over. Els took the title on the second hole of the sudden death shoot-out, parring the par-four 11th with Roberts carding a bogey. Els was the second South African to win this tournament after Gary Player in 1965...
