Sport

Beginning of a love affair: Percy Tau finds form and desire again at Al Ahly

20 June 2023 - 20:27

With two Champions League medals safely tucked in his trophy cabinet, Bafana Bafana attacking star Percy Tau is craving more as he settles into his surrounds and begins to develop a love affair with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe break down what made Clive Barker great Sport
  2. How Ellis plans to harden Banyana for World Cup near-mission impossible Sport
  3. The genius of Clive Barker: the son of South African football Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks hang on to win first Test as Lions roar back in ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: High five for Bok wing Terblanche against Italy Sport

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict