THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Bok talisman has Steyn power but another World Cup may be a bridge too far
From a 19-year-old debutant to a grizzled veteran, Frans Steyn’s durability has taken him to three World Cups, two of which he helped win
22 June 2023 - 22:07
He scored a try on debut in a losing cause against Ireland in 2006 but it wasn’t until the following year that two drop goals against Australia at Newlands landed Frans Steyn high in Bok fans’ estimation...
THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Bok talisman has Steyn power but another World Cup may be a bridge too far
From a 19-year-old debutant to a grizzled veteran, Frans Steyn’s durability has taken him to three World Cups, two of which he helped win
He scored a try on debut in a losing cause against Ireland in 2006 but it wasn’t until the following year that two drop goals against Australia at Newlands landed Frans Steyn high in Bok fans’ estimation...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos