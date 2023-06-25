SA’s Tayler Scott living the American dream in Major League Baseball
‘It doesn’t seem much has changed in SA baseball since I left’
25 June 2023 - 20:28 By Grant Shub
Tayler Scott, who became the first South African-born pitcher to feature in Major League Baseball (MLB) when he debuted for the LA Dodgers late last month, is determined to stay in the big leagues, having taken the scenic route to reach the pinnacle of the sport...
