Golf
We fight every week to fly SA flag high: BMW Open winner Thriston Lawrence
His victory ended a tough time in the trenches for the champion
26 June 2023 - 21:18
Thriston Lawrence became king of the Munich Eichenried golf course on Sunday, winning the BMW International Open, but he still behaved like a regular South African boytjie...
Golf
We fight every week to fly SA flag high: BMW Open winner Thriston Lawrence
His victory ended a tough time in the trenches for the champion
Thriston Lawrence became king of the Munich Eichenried golf course on Sunday, winning the BMW International Open, but he still behaved like a regular South African boytjie...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos