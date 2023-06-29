KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Give Libbok the chance and let him run with it
In the absence of Handré Pollard, the Rugby Championship is the perfect opportunity to give Manie Libbok much-need game time
29 June 2023 - 22:19
Manie Libbok must start at flyhalf in all three South African Rugby Championship Tests in July. The greater his Test minutes, the more comfort there will be in terms of his selection at the World Cup in France later this year...
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Give Libbok the chance and let him run with it
In the absence of Handré Pollard, the Rugby Championship is the perfect opportunity to give Manie Libbok much-need game time
Manie Libbok must start at flyhalf in all three South African Rugby Championship Tests in July. The greater his Test minutes, the more comfort there will be in terms of his selection at the World Cup in France later this year...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos