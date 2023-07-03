Not jumping from bed to bed, one of oldest Comrades finisher Mosehla’s secrets

The ‘Bull of Limpopo’ now wants to challenge the bulls from all over the world

The accolades continue to roll in for Johannes Mosehla after his record-breaking run in the Comrades Marathon last month where the man from Limpopo became the oldest man at 81 to complete the world-famous KwaZulu-Natal ultra...