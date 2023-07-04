Sport

West Indies' failure to qualify offers stark warning to ICC

A World Cup tournament without the two-time winners stings, but not as much as it may have been even a decade ago.

04 July 2023 - 20:51
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Sadness at the decline in the West Indies cricket team is nothing new. The latest failure in Zimbabwe, while tinged with despair, felt inevitable. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. West Indies' decline a long time coming: Brathwaite on World Cup exit Cricket
  2. WATCH | 'Cheats!' Australian cricket players heckled after Ashes controversy, ... Cricket
  3. Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord's Cricket
  4. Proteas hope CSA’s finances won't hamper World Cup plans Sport
  5. Welcome to age of TikTok: jam-packed cricket calendar flirts with T10 format Sport

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Dozy Bairstow only has himself to blame for soft dismissal Sport
  2. West Indies' failure to qualify offers stark warning to ICC Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bobby unlocks St Andrews to win fourth and final British ... Sport
  4. Not jumping from bed to bed, one of oldest Comrades finisher Mosehla’s secrets Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Springboks trounce England at Newlands Sport

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...